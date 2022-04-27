ATHENS- Greece attracted demand of more than 5.8 billion euros for the reopening of a seven-year bond with pricing set at mid swaps plus 110 basis points, the debt agency said on Wednesday.

The initial price guidance was at mid-swaps +115 basis points.

Greece has mandated BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan as joint lead managers for the reopening of the bond that matures on April 22, 2027.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday raised Greece's long-term sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BB, one notch below the investment grade, citing improved policy effectiveness.

Greece plans to borrow 12 billion euros in total this year and issue its first green bond, focusing on a continuous presence in international debt markets accompanied by a reduction of its debt, estimated at 189.6% of GDP in 2022.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Hugh Lawson)