ATHENS- Greece has mandated BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan as joint lead managers for the reopening of an existing 5-year bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The syndicated transaction for the bond, due on April 22 2027, will be launched "in the near future, subject to market conditions", it said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Lefteris Papadimas)