Egypt and the New Development Bank (NDB) have probed issuing EGP-denominated bonds, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait told Asharq Business.

The targeted issuances of these bonds will be guaranteed by the NDB, the minister noted.

On a separate note, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly announced that Egypt is looking forward to the NDB’s future plans to facilitate transactions between BRICS countries in local currencies.

This along with benefiting from the bank’s advanced mechanisms, guarantees, and technical support provided to the public and private sectors.

This came on the sidelines of the two-day New Development Bank’s (NDB) international forum held on the New Administrative Capital on June 11th.

