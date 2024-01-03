Egypt - CI Capital, the diversified financial services group, announced its achievements in December 2023, the conclusion of five bond issuances for prominent companies and entities operating in various sectors in the Egyptian market.

These include Corplease, Egypt’s leading leasing company, Bedaya Mortgage, Aman for Financial Services and Consumer Financing, GB Leasing, and Factoring, and Rawasi for Urban Development.

The first issuance was for Corplease, worth EGP 3.2 bn. CI Capital, Al Ahly Pharos, and Commercial International Bank Egypt acted as financial advisers, issuance managers, and lead arrangers.

Baker Tilly acted as the issuance’s financial auditor, and Zaki Hashem & Partners acted as legal adviser.

The other issuances were Securitized Bond Issuances for GB Lease, worth EGP 1.645bn, and for Aman, worth EGP 1.148bn.

