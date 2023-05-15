DUBAI - Bahrain's state oil holding firm, nogaholding, has made a tender offer to buy back existing bonds due next year for cash, conditional on planned new debt issuance, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Nogaholding will buy "any and all of" its $750 million bonds that were issued in 2018, "subject to the satisfaction of the New Certificates Condition" and other conditions, the filing said.

The tender offer and new issuance are aimed at proactively managing the firm's balance sheet and maturity profiles, the filing said.

Bondholders have until May 22 to tender their paper. Pricing and allocation of the new bonds is expected before then. Details of the new offering are expected on or around Monday, the filing said.

