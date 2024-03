Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment through its subsidiary Mamoura Diversified Global Holding has launched $1 billion U.S. dollar-denominated 10-year sukuk, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The spread was set at 70 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than earlier guidance of 100 bps, as the orders topped $7 billion, the document said.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Jason Neely)