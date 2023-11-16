UAE's third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is planning to sell perpetual non-call 5.5-year debt instrument, an arranging bank document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The investor meetings for the sale of benchmark sized dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital instrument are scheduled to start on Nov. 16, it showed.

ADCB, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq And Mizuho have been selected as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; editing by Jason Neely)