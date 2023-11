The UAE's third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has given initial price guidance of around 8.625% for its perpetual non-call 5.5-year bonds, according to an arranging bank document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The lender is planning to issue benchmark sized dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital instrument, which is expected to be priced later in the day, The document said.

