Wall Street stocks retreated early Tuesday following mixed earnings from retailers as markets awaited Federal Reserve meeting minutes and results from artificial intelligence player Nvidia.

Best Buy and Lowe's were among the companies that fell, while Dick's Sporting Goods rocketed higher following quarterly results announced just ahead of the annual holiday shopping season.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 35,054.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 4,537.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 percent to 14,237.45.

Tuesday's early losses threatened the positive momentum that has carried equities higher in recent weeks, including Monday.

Trading volumes were expected to diminish as the holiday-shortened week continues.

Tuesday's Fed minutes come as markets are betting the US central bank is done raising interest rates.

Nvidia's results will update the market on the chip company's latest plans at a moment when artificial intelligence dominates headlines due to the upheaval at OpenAI.

Shares on Nvidia were up a scant 0.1 percent.