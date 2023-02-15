Emirates Telecommunications Group Co., also known as e&, has fully acquired online marketplace Service Souk DMCC (ServiceMarket) for a value not exceeding AED 81 million ($22 million).

The acquisition is in line with the group’s strategy to empower consumers and strengthen e&'s existing marketplace services, the telecoms group said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The value of the acquisition will not exceed AED81 million, including payment linked to business performance portion due over a period of time.

ServiceMarket, an online marketplace for household services, will be consolidated into e&’s financials from February 2023.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com