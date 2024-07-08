UAE: The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed Monday’s trading session higher by 11.72 points (0.28%) at 4,081.96 points.

A total of 178.01 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 251.99 million.

Emaar Properties posted the highest turnover of AED 55.98 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 80.19 million shares.

Dubai Insurance Company topped the gainers with 14.89%, whereas Al Salam Bank – Sudan led the fallers with 7.89%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell by 0.061% to 9,133.33 points.

ADX’s turnover reached AED 824.94 million through the exchange of 214.44 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.79 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) recorded the highest turnover of AED 183.86 million, whereas Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 22.97 million shares.

Sharjah Cement and Industrial Development Company advanced the risers with 10.34%, while the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) headed the fallers with 9.46%.

