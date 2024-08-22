The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 14.18 points (0.33%) on Thursday and ended the trading session higher at 4,309.08 points.

A total of 375.27 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 442.14 million.

Besides recording the highest turnover of AED 67.56 million, Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 173.88 million shares.

National Industries Group Holding (NIND) topped the risers with 10.13%, whereas National International Holding (NIH) headed the decliners with 10%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also went up by 0.247% to 9,370.70 points.

ADX’s turnover reached AED 940.47 million through the exchange of 278.26 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.83 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 191.25 million, while Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 48.96 million shares.

Fujairah Building Industries led the risers with 11.94%, whereas Al Dhafra Insurance Company topped the fallers with 10%.

