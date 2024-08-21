The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Wednesday’s trading session higher by 40.03 points (0.94%) at 4,294.90 points.

A total of 190.25 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 429.07 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 137.44 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 31.96 million shares.

National International Holding (NIH) topped the risers with 14.58%, whereas Watania International Holding led the fallers with 4.56%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose by 0.331% to 9,347.61 points.

The turnover stood at 1.34 billion through the exchange of 304.04 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.82 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 246.36 million, while Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 51.30 million shares.

Gulf Medical Projects headed the decliners with 9.57%, whereas Foodco National Foodstuff advanced the risers with 4.17%.

