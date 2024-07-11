The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Thursday’s trading session higher by 10.76 points (0.26%) at 4,090.98 points.

A total of 112.57 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 227.02 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 66.29 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 23.13 million shares.

Al Firdous Holding led the gainers with 4.24%, whereas Al Salam Bank – Sudan headed the fallers with 8.22%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose by 0.141% to 9,151.30 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.07 billion through the exchange of 317.61 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.79 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the highest turnover of AED 190.83 million, whereas Multiply Group dominated the trading volume with 41.36 million shares.

Gulf Cement Company advanced the risers with 14.86%, while Response Plus Holding headed the fallers with 5.36%.

