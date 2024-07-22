The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 1.97 points (0.04%) and ended Monday’s trading session lower at 4,179.00 points.

A total of 222.86 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 331.89 million.

Emirates NBD recorded the highest turnover of AED 74.09 million,

Shuaa Capital, which topped the gainers with 14.93%, was the most active stock with 93.58 million shares.

Mashreq Bank headed the decliners with 3.33%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went up by 0.352% to 9,278.92 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.17 billion through the exchange of 362.12 million shares, while the market cap value stood at AED 2.82 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the highest turnover of AED 217.24 million, whereas Eshraq Investments dominated the trading volume with 86.71 million shares.

Fujairah Cement Industries Company advanced the risers with 9.82%, while Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company led the fallers with 9.33%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).