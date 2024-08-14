The net losses of Al Firdous Holding dropped to AED 170,910 in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 from AED 186,980 in Q1-23/24.

Loss per share amounted to AED 0.0002 as of 30 June 2024, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.0003, according to the unaudited financials.

Total assets hit AED 622.74 million in Q1-24/25, compared to AED 622.82 million as of 31 March 2024.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, Al Firdous Holding posted YoY lower net losses at AED 526,339, compared to AED 930,020.

