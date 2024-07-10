(TAP)-The stock market closed on Tuesday at 9723.1 points, close to balance (-0.07%), as on the previous day, on a modest volume of TND 4.5 million.

According to Tunisie Valeurs, the share of ASSURANCES MAGHREBIA was the biggest gainer of the session.

The insurance company's share price rose by 4.5% to TND 50.040, bringing in TND 55,000.

The shares of CITY CARS were among the best performers of the session. The car dealer's shares rose by 2.3% to TND 12.380. The stock traded for TND 97,000 during the session.

BIAT shares saw the biggest decline of the session. Shares of the banking sector leader fell by 2.2 percent to TND 99 amid profit-taking. The stock livened up the market with a relatively sustained volume of TND 264,000.

ICF shares also ended the session on a gloomy note. The aluminium fluoride producer's shares fell by 2.1% to TND 68. The stock mobilised a low flow of TND 36,000 during the session.

Shares of SFBT continued to slide, losing 0.6% to TND 12.480. At the top of the trading charts, the brewery's shares provided the market with TND 1.8 million of capital, or 41% of the trading volume.

