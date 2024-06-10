Futures for Canada's main stock slipped on Monday as global investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data that could help gauge the timing and scope of monetary policy easing this year.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:14 a.m. ET (1014 GMT).

Wall Street futures also dipped as investors geared up for Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which could drive market action and determine the country's rate-cut path.

While the Bank of Canada has already initiated monetary policy easing with a 25 basis points cut last week, investors are betting on a 47% probability on a Fed rate cut in September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended lower on Friday, marking its third straight weekly decline, as strength in recent U.S. data persuaded investors to pull back on Fed rate-cut bets.

Gold prices ticked up after dropping the most in three and a half years in the previous session. Oil also strengthened, buoyed by hopes of rising fuel demand this summer.

Dow e-minis were down 126 points, or 0.32%, at 5:59 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.5 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 40.25 points, or 0.21%.

COMMODITIES AT 6:14 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $2,972.20; +0.2%

US crude: $75.56; +0.0%

Brent crude: $79.71; +0.1%

($1= C$1.3776)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)