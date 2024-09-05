Riyadh-based Tamkeen Human Resource Company will offer 7.95 million shares, or 30% of its capital, in an IPO on the Saudi stock exchange.



The company, which provides human resources services, received the green light to list from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Wednesday.



The prospectus will be issued before the IPO and the approval will be valid for six months from the decision date.



Saudi-listed Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group acquired a 25% stake in Tamkeen in 2022.



