Riyadh: The main market’s All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) grew by 29.95 points (0.26%) to close at 11,688.61 points on Sunday.

A total of 195.30 million shares were traded at a turnover of SAR 3.93 billion.

Saudi Reinsurance (Saudi Re) led the fallers with 6.69%, while Saudi Research and Media Group advanced the risers with 9.94%.

Anaam International registered the largest trading volume at 36.54 million shares, and Saudi Aramco led the market in terms of trading value at SAR 203.41 million.

The Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) rose by 244.80 points (0.94%) to 26,154.75 points.

Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners was the top riser for the second session in a row with 18.64%, whereas Bena Steel Industries headed the fallers with 12.40%.

