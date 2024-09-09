The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) will halt trading activities on Monday, 23 September 2024, in celebration of the National Day Holiday, according to a bourse filing.

Trading will be suspended at the end of Sunday, 22 September, and will resume on Tuesday, 24 September.

It is worth highlighting that the Saudi National Day marks 23 September every year, after King Abdulaziz announced the unification of the country as a Kingdom in 1932.

