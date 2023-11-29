Riyadh –Riyadh Cement Company received approval from the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) to transfer its shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the Main Market.

The company has a capital of SAR 1.20 billion distributed over 120 million shares, which will continue to trade on Nomu until the end of the period for publishing the transfer document, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, Tadawul will announce the date of ceasing the trading of Riyadh Cement’s shares in Nomu and the start date of listing them on the Main Market as soon as the procedures are completed.

It is worth noting that during the first half (H1) of 2023, Riyadh Cement achieved a net profit of SAR 126.64 million and revenues of SAR 344.75 million.

