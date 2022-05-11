Riyadh – Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) has reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 235 million in the January-March 2022 period, down 22.95% from SAR 305 million in Q1-21.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.52 in Q1-22, versus SAR 0.68 in Q1-21, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-22 leaped by 92.62% from SAR 122 million in Q4-21.

In 2021, SIIG achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.13 billion, an annual hike of 1,134.78% from SAR 92 million.

