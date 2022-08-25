Riyadh – Alkhaleej Training and Education Company moved to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.02 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, against net losses of SAR 7.60 million in H1-21.

Revenues went up by 10.49% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 441.15 million in H1-22, compared to SAR 399.26 million, according to the initial income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.02 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.17 during the same period a year earlier.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company turned to net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 6.11 million, compared to a net loss worth SAR 3,416 in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the Q2-22 revenues jumped by 8.54% YoY to SAR 209.91 million from SAR 193.39 million.

In January-March 2022, Alkhaleej Training incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 5.09 million, an annual drop of 33.01% from SAR 7.60 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).