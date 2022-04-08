Riyadh – Al Khaleej Training and Education Company has renewed its non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Faisaliah National Schools Company to acquire a 60% stake in the latter.

The two parties extended the contract, which was signed last October, for 90 days starting from 14 April until 10 July this year, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Al Khaleej Training logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 7.93 million, up 21.47% from SAR 6.53 million in Q3-20.

