RIYADH — Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), the Saudi Stock Exchange main index, recorded a big increase of 159.53 points (1.34 percent) to close at 12,080.47 on Thursday.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR9.47 billion, as 152 of the stocks gained while 73 declined.



The shares of Al-Naifat and Halwani Brothers recorded their highest price level since July 2023 at SR16.32 and SR69.40 respectively. The shares of Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) soared to its highest historical level on Thursday's session. The major gainers also include Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose shares surged 7.95 percent to SR95, as well as Red Sea International Co. and Saudi Automotive Services Company.



The shares of most companies surged after recording a fall in the beginning of the session, under pressure from some companies, led by Acwa Power and Al Rajhi, while the Red Sea share rose to its maximum limit after signing contracts worth SR1.5 billion. As for the share of Banque Saudi Fransi's (BSF), it fell to its lowest level since February 2023 at SR32.45.



Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 25,337.96 points (1.01 percent), to close at 25,337.96 points.

