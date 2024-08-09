Riyadh – The All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell by 62.59 points (0.53%) on Thursday to close the session at 11,667.12 points.

A total of 283.51 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 6.72 billion.

Except for three gainers led by the pharma sector which rose by 0.81%, Tadawul’s segments closed the session lower led by the media which lost 4.48%.

Baazeem Trading Company advanced the risers with 9.95%, whereas Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) was the top faller with 9.41%.

Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) witnessed the biggest trading volume of 25.21 million shares.

Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Bank acquired the largest turnover of SAR 552.46 million.

Likewise, the Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) retreated by 88.48 points (0.34%) to close the session at 25,815.29 points.

Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners Company was the top riser with 7.33%, while Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company was the top faller with 9.01%.

