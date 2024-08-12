RIYADH — The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), Saudi main stock index, recorded an increase of 104.57 points (0.89 percent), reaching 11,771.69 points in the first session of the week on Sunday amid trading of SR5 billion ($1.3 billion).



Leading local banks are among the major gainers with the shares of Riyad Bank and Al-Ahli Bank (SNB) jumped by 1.7 and 2.3 percent to SR 25.75 and SR 35.50, respectively.



The volume of traded shares reached 240 million, in which the shares of 162 companies recorded an increase in their value, while the shares of 61 companies posted a decline. The share of Saudi Aramco, the heaviest weight in the index, rose by 0.7 percent to SR27.95, with liquidity amounted to SR346 million.



Senomi Retail was among the most profitable companies, up 9.9 percent at SR8.77, despite the company announcing a 50 percent decline in second-quarter profits to SR 84 million on an annual basis. Baazeem Trading was the biggest loser during trading, down 9 percent at SR 6.53, followed by Wafrah, down 6 percent at SR 39.90.



The Saudi Parallel Stock Market (Nomu) slipped 293.95 points, closing at 25,521.34 points, with trading worth SR 38 million, and the volume of traded shares reached 1.9 million.

