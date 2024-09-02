RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Exchange main index, Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), recorded an increase of 44 points (0.4 percent) on the first session of September on Sunday.

TASI closed at 12,189 points, with the total value of trading was about SR5.5 billion ($1.47 billion), supported by the banking and consumer services sectors.



Al-Rajhi Bank share witnessed one percent increase, reaching SR88.80. The Amiantit share topped the list of gainers in the market, jumped 9 percent, reaching SR31.95.



The share of Chemanol also rose by 7 percent to SR16.62, after the company announced this morning that it had signed an agreement to produce methylethanolamine with a capacity of 25000 tons starting in 2027.



The share of National Education Company recorded its highest closing since listing, as it rose 4 percent to SR216. The share of Al-Akaria rose by about 3 percent to SR24.30. The company announced after the market closed that it had signed an agreement with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to implement the Green Riyadh program water network worth SR660 million.



In contrast, the share of Aqua Power fell by more than one percent to close at SR416.80 amid trading of about 75000 shares. The share of Bupa Arabia also fell by two percent, to close at SR227.



The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 109.49 points to close at 26270.61 points, valued at SR42 million. The total number of shares traded was 3 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).