RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Exchange index or Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) posted an increase of 28 points (0.2 percent) to close at 12,145 points, with total trading valued at about SR12.2 billion, ending the trading in the month of August higher, after three sessions of decline.

TASI had fallen from 12,000 points in the second session of the month, and rose again to these levels during the last ten sessions of August.



Saudi Aramco shares rose one percent to SR27.95, with trading of about 75 million shares, worth SR2.1 billion. Al-Rajhi Bank shares closed at SR88.10, up 2 percent, after five sessions of decline. Red Sea, which designs housing units, jumped 108 percent this month, after reaching SR49.60 during Thursday’s session.



Petro Rabigh shares rose 4 percent to SR8.20, and the company had signed agreements to amend and reformulate renewable shareholder loans.

On the other hand, Savola Group shares fell one percent to SR 26.60. Al-Rajhi Takaful, Bupa Arabia, Nadec, Redan, Al-Hammadi, and Elm shares ended their trading with declines ranging between 2 and 4 percent.

