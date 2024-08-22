The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went up by 0.06% and closed Thursday’s trading session at 12,194.43 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 7.56 billion through the exchange of 325.30 million shares.

Tourism Enterprise Company was the most active stock with 50.95 shares, while Al Rajhi Bank recorded the highest turnover of SAR 401.60 million.

Herfy Food Services Company advanced the risers with 9.92%, while Buruj Cooperative Insurance Company led the fallers with 2.82%.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also ended the session higher by 2.38% at 26,513.06 points.

Jahez International Company for Information System Technology topped the gainers with 12.81%, while Intelligent Oud Company for Trading led the fallers with 5.41%.

