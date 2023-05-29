Riyadh – The benchmark All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell by 0.42% on Sunday and ended the trading session at 11,138.05 points.

TASI’s turnover amounted to SAR 4.66 billion through the exchange of 158.57 million shares.

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company led the risers with 9.79%, whereas East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry topped the decliners with 5.37%.

Jabal Omar Development Company dominated the trading volume with 14.20 million shares, in addition to posting the highest turnover of SAR 365.52 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) ended the session lower by 0.12% at 21,053.54 points.

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company advanced the gainers with 18.60%, while Mayar Holding Company headed the losers with 10.87%.

