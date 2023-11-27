Riyadh: Qassim Cement Company announced cash dividends worth SAR 58.50 million for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

A total of 90 million eligible shares will be granted a dividend of SAR 0.65 per share, which accounts for 6.50% of the share's nominal value.

The eligibility and payment dates will be 30 November and 17 December 2023, respectively.

It is worth highlighting that the board members of Qassim Cement greenlighted the Q3-23 cash dividends on 26 November.

In the first nine months (9M)of 2023, the company recorded 30.48% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 101.08 million, compared to SAR 77.47 million in 9M-22.

During the July-September 2023 period, the net profits shrank by 65.66% to SAR 8.04 million from SAR 23.42 million in Q3-22.

