RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. will start trading on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI on March 14 after collecting SR1.9 billion ($500 million) from shares buyers.

The operator of one of Saudi largest pharmacy chains, offered 25.5 million shares in an initial public offering, representing 30 percent of capital.

Established in 1994, Al-Dawaa Pharmacies provides optimal health care services to the Saudi market.

