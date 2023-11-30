Riyadh: The net profits after Zakat and tax of the National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) soared by 43.26% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 101.78 million in the fiscal year (FY) that ended on 31 August 2023, versus SAR 71.04 million.

The Saudi firm generated SAR 446.49 million in revenue in FY22/23, signalling a growth of 44.72% YoY from SAR 308.53 million, according to the annual income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) for FY22/23 amounted to SAR 2.37, compared with SAR 1.65 in FY21/22.

Dividends Plan for FY22/23

The board of NCLE recommended distributing cash dividends worth SAR 70.95 million for FY22/23.

If the proposal is approved, the shareholders will receive SAR 1.65 per share, representing 16.50% of the share’s par value. Meanwhile, the number of eligible shares is 43 million.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company distributed a cash dividend of SAR 1.20 per share for FY21/22.

