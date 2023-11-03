Riyadh – Mouwasat Medical Services Company logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 473.52 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, up 14.40% from SAR 413.90 million in 9M-22.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 2.37 in 9M-23 from SAR 2.07 a year earlier, according to the initial income statements.

Revenues hit SAR 1.93 billion in the January-September 2023 period, higher by 15.44% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.67 billion.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the firm registered SAR 156.38 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 27.96% hike from SAR 122.21 million in Q3-22.

The revenues soared by 16.70% to SAR 640.89 million during July-September 2023 from SAR 549.15 million a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits climbed by 3.88% from SAR 150.54 million in Q2-23, while the revenues grew by 2.16% from SAR 627.34 million.

