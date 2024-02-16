Saudi Arabia’s family-owned grocery chain Tamimi Markets Company has acquired 100% of supermarket operator Al Raya for Foodstuffs Company.

The acquisition has just been completed and further strengthens Tamimi’s position in Saudi Arabia, the company, which has been operating supermarkets in the kingdom since 1979, said on Thursday.

Established in 1991, Al Raya has a significant footprint in the Gulf state, with its 51 stores spread across more than 20 cities in the Northwest, West and Southwest of Saudi Arabia.

With the acquisition, Tamimi’s portfolio has just expanded to 111 stores.

“The addition of Al Raya augments Tamimi’s scale and strength in its western operations, propelling its national expansion forward,” the statement said.

“By acquiring Al Raya, Tamimi looks to leverage the combined strengths of both companies while serving new customers in multiple markets.”

In June last year, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed a deal to acquire 30% of Tamimi.

