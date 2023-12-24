Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time) inked a Sharia-compliant credit facilities agreement valued at SAR 150 million with Emirates NBD on 21 December 2023.

The facilities include a short-term loan to finance the company’s working capital and a letter of credit to purchase the fitness equipment for its operations in the UAE, according to a bourse filing.

Guaranteed by promissory notes, the short-term loan carries a three-month duration period, while the letter of credit holds a tenor of 12 months.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Fitness Time recorded 51.43% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 227.30 million, compared to SAR 150.10 million in 9M-22.

The UAE lender logged net profits valued at AED 17.49 billion during the January-September 2023 period, higher by 92% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 9.09 billion.

