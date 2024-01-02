PHOTO
The board of Saudi Fisheries Company recommended a 52.89% capital reduction to SAR 188.44 million from SAR 400 million.
The number of shares will be 18.84 million following the cut, instead of 40 million shares, according to a bourse disclosure.
The board’s proposal aims to offset the company's accumulated losses. There is no material impact from the capital reduction on the financial, operational, or regulatory commitments, or performance.
Subject to the extraordinary general assembly’s approval, Saudi Fisheries will cancel 21.15 million shares of its stock.
At a later time, the company will announce the appointment of a financial advisor as well as the date of submitting the application file.
In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Saudi Fisheries reported net losses after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 39.33 million, an annual increase of 16.53% from SAR 33.75 million.
Revenues grew by 9.22% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 42.66 million in 9M-23 from SAR 39.06 million.
