Riyadh – United Electronics Company (eXtra) posted an annual drop of 11.28% in net profit to SAR 390.49 million during 2023, compared to SAR 440.16 million.

The listed firm generated revenues valued at SAR 6.19 billion as of 31 December 2023, higher by 2.75% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 6.03 billion, according to the estimated annual results.

Earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 4.88 last year from SAR 5.50 in 2022.

Financial Statements for Q4-23

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, eXtra registered net profits worth SAR 126.17 million, up 3.93% YoY from SAR 121.39 million.

Revenues hit SAR 1.55 billion in Q4-23, compared to SAR 1.54 billion in the year-ago period.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits recorded in Q4-23 increased by 6.67% from SAR 118.27 million in July-September 2023, while the revenues grew by 7.34% from SAR 1.45 billion.

