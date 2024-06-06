Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the requests of three companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

SAMA Healthy Water Factory Company plans to list 20% of its share capital, while Mufeed Company plans to offer 9.09% of its total shares.

Accordingly, SAMA Healthy Water and Mufeed would float 10 million shares and 600,000 shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, First Avenue Real Estate Development Company intends to trade 16.42 million shares, representing 8.01% of its share capital.

The three approvals were issued on 5 June 2024, according to bourse disclosures.

