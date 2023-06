DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Milling Company 3 (MC3) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) next year and has invited banks to pitch for roles in the deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

MC3, which operates flour mills in the region of Khamis Mushait, Aljouf and Aljamoom, has appointed Moelis & Co as an adviser, said the sources, declining to be named because the matter was not public.

MC3 and Moelis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is targeting an offering in the first quarter of 2024, one of the sources said.

MC3 was one of several flour milling privatisations in Saudi Arabia. It was sold to a consortium of Al Ghurair Investment, Al Rajhi Holding Group and Masafi for 750 million riyals ($199.99 million) by the Saudi Grains Organization in 2020.

