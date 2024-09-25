RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) recorded its highest level since May on Tuesday, closing 139 points (1.1 percent) higher at 12,268 points.



The total turnover stood at about SR7.5 billion ($2 billion). About 10 million shares worth SR243 million traded. The stock is up more than 30 percent since the beginning of the month. More than four million shares changed hands. A total of 128 companies are among the gainers while the losers stood at 100.



Shares of Saudi Aramco, the heaviest weight on the index, rose about 1 percent to SR 27.55. The Red Sea share rose by the maximum percentage of 10 reaching SR68.50, recording the highest closing since 2015. Also, Saudi Fisheries rose nearly 10 percent to SR 25.75 while ACWA Power jumped about 7 percent reaching SR448.



Al Rajhi Bank's share increased by about one percent to SR89.90. The share of Al-Ahli Bank recorded a 2.27 percent increase to SR36. The shares of Maaden, Saudi Kayan, Yansab, SABIC, SABIC International, SABIC Nutrients, and AMAK rose by percentages ranging between 2 and 5 percent.



On the other hand, the share of Maharah was the most declining by 5 percent at SR7.22. The shares of Retal and Dar Al Arkan also fell by no more than 3 percent, at SR14.52 and SR14.74 respectively.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).