Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company recorded net profits valued at SAR 244.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, up 17.37% from SAR 208.30 million in 9M-23.

The revenues stood at SAR 14.03 billion in the January-September 2024 period, higher by 29% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 10.88 billion, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.44 in 9M-24 from SAR 2.08 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Aldrees posted 25.14% higher net profits at SAR 84.60 million, compared to SAR 67.60 million a year earlier.

The company registered a 30.81% YoY leap in revenue to SAR 5.07 billion during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, compared to SAR 3.88 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits rose by 2.65% from the SAR 82.41 million generated in Q2-24, whereas the revenues climbed by 10.40% from SAR 4.60 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).