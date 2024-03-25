Al Mohafaza Company for Education will begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

Under the symbol 9598, the firm plans to trade 1.60 million shares, equivalent to 20% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul noted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

