Riyadh - Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtain Company (Al Babtain Food) set the final price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at SAR 77 per share.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, noted that the firm concluded the book-building process, which was oversubscribed by 648.98%, according to a bourse disclosure.

Al Babtain Food intends to trade 544,000 ordinary shares, representing 16% of its issued share capital.

Last month, the Saudi company settled the price range of its Nomu offering at SAR 68–77 per share.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).