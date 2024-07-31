Doha, Qatar: Shares in Qatar’s stock market witnessed gain in yesterday’s trading as the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged around 34 points or 0.34 percent to close at 10,169.97 points helped by strong buying interest from investors.

The index concluded Sunday’s trading up at 10,135.75 points. During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 153,319 million from 79,980 million on Sunday and the value of shares reached QR359.602m from QR209.762m on July 28, as a result of implementing 14,594 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 30 companies rose, while the prices of 20 companies decreased, and three companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR589.167bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR587.476bn. The indices of five sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.34 percent to 23,007.30, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.21 percent to 4,735.97 points and QSE All Share Index rose 0.36 percent to 3,587.79 points. The indices of banks and financial services, transportation, real estate, insurance and consumer goods and services sector gained 0.68 percent, 0.34 percent, 0.43 percent, 0.63 percentand 0.31 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Doha Insurance, Doha Bank, Al Ahli Bank, Baladna Company, and Qatar Islamic Insurance rising by 2.6 percent, 2.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

The QE Index rose 0.4 percent to close at 10,135.8 on Sunday. Gains were led by the Telecoms and Industrials indices, gaining 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Top gainers were Baladna and Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company rising 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Among the top losers, Ahli Bank fell 2.1 percent, while Dlala Brokerage & Investment Holding Company was down 1.5 percent.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index concluded last week’s trading down by 0.39 percent to stand at 10,098 points, while achieving a positive weekly performance of around 0.64 percent, achieving 1.3 percent gains since the beginning of July.

The weekly closing was in the green zone for the seventh week out of eight, while the index has been trading for nearly three weeks within a horizontal range between 10,000 and 10,200 points.

As for the weekly sectoral performance, the telecommunications sector index occupied the forefront with gains of approximately 1.73 percent, followed by the banking sector with gained of approximately 1.6 percent, while the real estate sector declined by about 1.67 percent.

