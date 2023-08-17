Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Wednesday saw a rollercoaster ride in the initial period to finally close mere 10 points lower despite gainers outnumbering losers.

The domestic institutions were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index fell 0.09% to 10,662.56 points. The market has been on a bearish for the third consecutive day.

The Arab retail investors turned net sellers in the main market, which reported year-to-date losses of 0.16%.

The foreign individuals’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main bourse, which saw the index touch an intraday high of 10,713 points.

The Gulf institutions’ lower net buying support also had its say in the main market, whose capitalisation was down QR0.23bn or 0.04% to QR626.55bn with microcap segments losing the most.

However, the foreign funds turned bullish in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.39mn changed hands across 24 deals.

The local retail investors were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the main index in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index fell 0.09%, Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.06% and All Share Index by 0.08% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.

The telecom sector index shrank 0.53%, consumer goods and services (0.22%), banks and financial services (0.17%) and transport (0.14%); whereas insurance gained 0.8%, real estate (0.29%) and industrials (0.2%).

Major losers in the main market included Doha Insurance, QLM, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Qatar Oman Investment, Woqod, Estithmar Holding and Ooredoo.

Nevertheless, Dlala, Medicare Group, Ezdan, Qatar Insurance, Aamal Company, Al Meera, Qatari Investors Group and Mazaya Qatar were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

The domestic funds were net sellers to the tune of QR25.4mn compared with net buyers of QR1.12mn on August 15.

The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the extent of QR2.94mn against net buyers of QR0.44mn the previous day.

The Arab institutions were net profit takers to the tune of QR0.13mn compared with no major net exposure on Tuesday.

The foreign individual investors’ net buying declined considerably to QR0.51mn against QR10.22mn on August 15.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying decreased noticeably to QR0.92mn compared to QR6.52mn the previous day.

However, the foreign funds turned net buyers to the extent of QR17.12mn against net sellers of QR4.72mn on Tuesday.

The local individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR8.76mn compared with net profit takers of QR11.24mn on August 15.

The Gulf retail investors turned net buyers to the extent of QR1.14mn against net sellers of QR1.55mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market fell 3% to 133.48mn shares, while value expanded 19% to QR412.85mn and deals by 8% to 16,096.

The venture market saw a 9% contraction in trade volumes to 1.54mn equities, 8% in value to QR3.44mn and 7% in transactions to 315.

