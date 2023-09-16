Doha, Qatar: Edaa company has modified the foreigners’ ownership limit of Qatar Electricity and Water Company and Qatar Navigation Company (Milaha) to be 100 percent of the capital.

In two press releases issued by Edaa yesterday and published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website, the company indicated that the foreigners’ ownership limit of Qatar Electricity and Water Company has been modified to become 100 percent of the capital, which is equal to 1,100,000,000 shares.

The foreigners’ ownership limit of Milaha has also been changed to become 100 percent of the capital, which is equal to 1,136,164,750 shares.

Edaa is the licensed service provider under the Qatar Financial Market Authority (QFMA) that provides a range of essential services related to securities and financial instruments.

The companys core services include safekeeping, clearing, and settlement of securities and other financial instruments listed on QSE.

