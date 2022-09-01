Cairo –The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced a block trading deal worth EGP 10.19 million on the shares of the National Real Estate Bank for Development (NRPD).

The block deal was executed on 466,795 of the company's shares, according to a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday.

Established in May 1985, Egypt-based National Real Estate Bank is a public company listed on the EGX since April 1992. It operates within the capital goods sector focusing on construction and engineering.

